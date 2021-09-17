Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners chairman, left, and Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager, right, listen to opening remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, center, during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. Relay For Life is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:50 Photo ID: 6849458 VIRIN: 210917-F-EQ901-1054 Resolution: 5308x3532 Size: 9.22 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody hosts Relay For Life event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.