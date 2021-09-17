Moody hosts Relay For Life event

Children place lights inside luminaries during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. Participants were able to honor those affected by cancer through the lighting of luminaries. There were 56 luminaries in total at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

