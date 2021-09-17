Moody hosts Relay For Life event

Elizabeth Keithly, Child Development Center assistant director, center, poses for a photo with children from the CDC during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Friends, family, and CDC employees and students participated in the event to support Keithly, who has stage three breast cancer. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

