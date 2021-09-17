Moody hosts Relay For Life event

Military community members carry a banner labeled “Team Elizabeth” down a track during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Friends, family, and Child Development Center employees and students participated in the event to support Elizabeth Keithly, CDC assistant director, who has stage three breast cancer. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

