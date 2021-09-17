Moody hosts Relay For Life event

A military community member runs past a line of luminaries during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Each luminary represented an individual who has been affected by cancer. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

