Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody hosts Relay For Life event [Image 1 of 7]

    Moody hosts Relay For Life event

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Military community members pose for a group photo to show support for Elizabeth Keithly during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Friends, family, and Child Development Center employees and students participated in the event to support Keithly, CDC assistant director, who has stage three breast cancer. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6849452
    VIRIN: 210917-F-EQ901-1268
    Resolution: 5361x3567
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody hosts Relay For Life event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event
    Moody hosts Relay For Life event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cancer
    awareness
    ACC
    support
    Flying Tigers
    23 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT