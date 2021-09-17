Military community members pose for a group photo to show support for Elizabeth Keithly during a Relay For Life event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021. Friends, family, and Child Development Center employees and students participated in the event to support Keithly, CDC assistant director, who has stage three breast cancer. Moody AFB’s 5/6 organization hosted the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society through the Combined Federal Campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 08:50
|Photo ID:
|6849452
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-EQ901-1268
|Resolution:
|5361x3567
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody hosts Relay For Life event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
