A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall lands at RAF Fairford, Sept. 14, 2021. The 100th ARW exercised elements of agile combat employment, which enabled U.S. Forces in Europe and Africa to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6847605 VIRIN: 210914-F-AB266-0223 Resolution: 5720x4086 Size: 3.54 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.