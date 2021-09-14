U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Air Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, perform a preflight walk-around of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, England. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6847603 VIRIN: 210914-F-AB266-0217 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 5.22 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.