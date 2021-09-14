U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Air Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, perform a preflight walk-around of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, England. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6847603
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-AB266-0217
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT