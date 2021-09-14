100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, perform pre-flight procedures on the KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise High Life on RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 14, 2021. Exercising elements of agility combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

