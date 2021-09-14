Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life [Image 5 of 6]

    100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, perform pre-flight procedures on the KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise High Life on RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 14, 2021. Exercising elements of agility combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:43
    Location: GB
    This work, 100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF FAIRFORD
    USAFE
    F15
    ACE
    RAF MILDENHALL
    100ARW

