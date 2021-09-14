100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, guide a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 14, 2021. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

