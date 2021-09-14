100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prepare to launch a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 14, 2021. The 100th ARW exercised elements of agile combat employment, which enable U.S. Forces in Europe and Africa to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

Date Taken: 09.14.2021
Location: GB