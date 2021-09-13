100th ARW practices ACE during exercise High Life

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during exercise High Life over the North Sea, Sept. 13, 2021. Airmen practiced agile combat employment concepts to ensure U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa are ready to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

