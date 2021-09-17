Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Nitro Servicing

    C-5M Nitro Servicing

    JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Gas valves of a nitrogen servicing truck belonging to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron frost over while refilling a C-5M Super Galaxy’s fire suppression system during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The C-5M uses nitrogen for fire suppression in case of an emergency. Nitrogen is a cold, inert gas that works to put out fires by displacing oxygen from most fire types, effectively smothering flames before they can overtake an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Nitro Servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    maintenance
    374th Maintenance Squadron

