C-5M Nitro Servicing

Gas valves of a nitrogen servicing truck belonging to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron frost over while refilling a C-5M Super Galaxy’s fire suppression system during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The C-5M uses nitrogen for fire suppression in case of an emergency. Nitrogen is a cold, inert gas that works to put out fires by displacing oxygen from most fire types, effectively smothering flames before they can overtake an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 Photo ID: 6847277 Location: JP by SSgt Ryan Lackey