    C-5M Nitro Servicing [Image 3 of 7]

    C-5M Nitro Servicing

    JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Andrew Inzunza, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, reviews nitrogen service training objectives with other 730th AMS Airmen during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The C-5M is one of the largest aircraft in the world and the largest airlifter in the Air Force inventory. The aircraft can carry a fully equipped combat-ready military unit to any point in the world on short notice and then provide the supplies required to help sustain the fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:51
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Nitro Servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    maintenance
    374th Maintenance Squadron

