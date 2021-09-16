C-5M Nitro Servicing

Senior Airman Andrew Inzunza, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, reviews nitrogen service training objectives with other 730th AMS Airmen during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The C-5M is one of the largest aircraft in the world and the largest airlifter in the Air Force inventory. The aircraft can carry a fully equipped combat-ready military unit to any point in the world on short notice and then provide the supplies required to help sustain the fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

