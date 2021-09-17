Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Nitro Servicing

    C-5M Nitro Servicing

    JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Lance Nabors, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems craftsman, and Senior Airman Andrew Inzunza, 730th AMS aerospace maintenance journeyman, monitor the nitrogen pressure gauges on a C-5M Super Galaxy’s fire suppression system during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 2021. C-5M servicing is an annual training provided to Yokota Airmen to keep them fluent in working with the Air Force’s largest aircraft. Yokota is considered a heavy aircraft hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region, with several types of non-local aircraft stopping at the base for servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6847276
    VIRIN: 210917-F-HU835-2070
    Resolution: 4174x2348
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    maintenance
    374th Maintenance Squadron

