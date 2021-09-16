C-5M Nitro Servicing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 730th Air Mobility Squadron monitor the gauges on a nitrogen gas servicing truck as it refills the fire suppression tanks of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The C-5M has the ability to open cargo hatches on both the front and rear of the aircraft, it’s capable of carrying 270 people, two Abrams main battle tanks, an Abrams tank plus two Bradley armored fighting vehicles, 10 LAV light armored vehicles, six Apache attack helicopters or 36 standard pallets of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    maintenance
    374th Maintenance Squadron

