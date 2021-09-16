Senior Airman Andrew Inzunza, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, gives hands-on instruction to Staff Sgt. Lance Nabors, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems craftsman, during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. C-5M servicing is an annual training provided to Yokota Airmen to keep them fluent in working with the Air Force’s largest aircraft. Yokota is considered a heavy aircraft hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region, with several types of non-local aircraft stopping at the base for servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 C-5M Nitro Servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey