Senior Airman Andrew Inzunza, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, gives hands-on instruction to Staff Sgt. Lance Nabors, 730th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems craftsman, during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. C-5M servicing is an annual training provided to Yokota Airmen to keep them fluent in working with the Air Force’s largest aircraft. Yokota is considered a heavy aircraft hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region, with several types of non-local aircraft stopping at the base for servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6847274
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-HU835-1092
|Resolution:
|6162x4401
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, C-5M Nitro Servicing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
