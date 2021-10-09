Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard [Image 16 of 17]

    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, meets with members of the 124th Communications Flight at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. Williams met with various groups and leadership within the Idaho National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing to tour the facilities and discuss issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 00:22
    Photo ID: 6844011
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-YH478-1168
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Communications Flight
    Command Chief of the Air National Guard
    Team 13

