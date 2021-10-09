ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

U.S. Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, attend an enlisted all-call hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during his visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. Though the in-person all-call was limited to a select number of Guardsmen, it was broadcast live, enabled Williams to recognize outstanding Guardsmen and it gave him an opportunity to discuss issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

