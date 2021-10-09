Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard [Image 7 of 17]

    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks during an enlisted all-call for members of the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. Though the in-person all-call was limited to a select number of Guardsmen, it was broadcast live, enabled Williams to recognize outstanding Guardsmen and it gave him an opportunity to discuss issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho Air National Guard
    All-call
    ANG Command Chief
    Team 13

