ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, poses for a photo with Idaho Air National Guard recruiters at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. During his visit, Williams met with various groups within the 124th Fighter Wing to discuss issues regarding health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization, family support, quality of life, and professional development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

