    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard [Image 15 of 17]

    ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with an Airman during a unit visit to the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. During his visit, Williams met with various groups within the 124th Fighter Wing to discuss issues regarding health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization, family support, quality of life, and professional development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 00:22
    Photo ID: 6844010
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-YH478-1127
    Resolution: 6006x3996
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Team 13
    124th Comptroller Flight
    TSgt Jachim

