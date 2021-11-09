ANG Command Chief Visits the Idaho Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, meets with members of the 124th Maintenance Group at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. Williams met with various groups and leadership within the Idaho National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing to tour the facilities and discuss issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

