Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 5 of 8]

    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Burke, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, reviews a Kadena COVID-19 PowerPoint at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The Knowledge Management Center created the Kadena COVID-19 SharePoint, which has been an essential information hub for the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6827648
    VIRIN: 210908-F-IV266-1004
    Resolution: 7666x5111
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center
    Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    communications

    Kadena Air Base

    admin

    communications squadron

    18CS

    Knowledge management center

    TAGS

    communications
    Kadena Air Base
    admin
    communications squadron
    18CS
    Knowledge management center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT