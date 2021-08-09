U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Burke, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, reviews a Kadena COVID-19 PowerPoint at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The Knowledge Management Center created the Kadena COVID-19 SharePoint, which has been an essential information hub for the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6827648
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|7666x5111
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT