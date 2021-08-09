U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Burke, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, reviews a Kadena COVID-19 PowerPoint at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The Knowledge Management Center created the Kadena COVID-19 SharePoint, which has been an essential information hub for the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6827648 VIRIN: 210908-F-IV266-1004 Resolution: 7666x5111 Size: 10.92 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.