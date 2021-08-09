Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center

18th Communications Squadron Knowledge Management Center Airmen conduct afternoon operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The center manages the flow, distribution, life cycle and disposal of communications and information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6827644
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-IV266-1008
|Resolution:
|6814x3833
|Size:
|16.68 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
