U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tavaris Quinn, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, responds to a customer inquiry email at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. Quinn oversees the records program, which tracks physical and electronic records and ensures units properly store records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6827651
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-IV266-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.8 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
