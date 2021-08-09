Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tavaris Quinn, left, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, teaches Airman 1st Class Anthony Bellinger, right, 18th CS knowledge management technician, how to use the publications website at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The Knowledge Management Center maintains over 58 Air Force instructions specific to Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

