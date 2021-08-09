U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Hill, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, checks for new Freedom of Information requests at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. The Knowledge Management Center oversees various programs essential to Kadena including the Freedom of Information Act, Privacy Act, records management, publications and SharePoint program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:51 Photo ID: 6827645 VIRIN: 210908-F-IV266-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.25 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.