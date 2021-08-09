Keeping the records straight: 18th CS Knowledge Management Center

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iliana Davila, right, and Senior Airman Tavaris Quinn, left, 18th Communications Squadron knowledge management technicians, take customer support calls at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. Davila oversees the SharePoint program by managing trouble tickets and creating new sites on Kadena’s SharePoint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

