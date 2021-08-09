Delta Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to a cadence during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Throughout the run, each platoon is led by their drill instructors who sing motivational cadences during the physical training session. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

