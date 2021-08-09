Delta Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. The staff of the Recruit Training Regiment, work constantly to ensure the recruits and Marines receive the best training possible. The motivational run is the final physical training session the recruits endure at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

