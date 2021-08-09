Delta Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Over the last thirteen weeks, the new Marines have proven they have what it takes to be a U.S. Marine. This is the first time the new Marines got to see their families since they began their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

