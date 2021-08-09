Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 2 of 6]

    Delta Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Over the last thirteen weeks, the new Marines have proven they have what it takes to be a U.S. Marine. This is the first time the new Marines got to see their families since they began their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6827160
    VIRIN: 210908-M-VX661-063
    Resolution: 5849x3899
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT