U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Over the last thirteen weeks, the new Marines have proven they have what it takes to be a U.S. Marine. This is the first time the new Marines got to see their families since they began their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6827160
|VIRIN:
|210908-M-VX661-063
|Resolution:
|5849x3899
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT