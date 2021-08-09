Delta Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Each platoon and series is led by their guide who has proven themselves as one of the best Marines in the company. This is the first time the Marines get to see their families since they began their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

