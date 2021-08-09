Delta Company Motivational Run

A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sings a cadence during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. The drill instructors have spent every moment of the last thirteen weeks ensuring the new Marines receive the best training available. Throughout the run, each platoon is led by their drill instructors who sing motivational cadences during the physical training session. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

Date Taken: 09.08.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
by LCpl Zachary Beatty