U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to a cadence during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. The motivational run is a three mile loop around the training grounds of MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6827165
|VIRIN:
|210908-M-VX661-152
|Resolution:
|6363x4242
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
