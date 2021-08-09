U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to a cadence during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. The motivational run is a three mile loop around the training grounds of MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:04 Photo ID: 6827165 VIRIN: 210908-M-VX661-152 Resolution: 6363x4242 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.