Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 6]

    Delta Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to a cadence during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. The motivational run is a three mile loop around the training grounds of MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6827165
    VIRIN: 210908-M-VX661-152
    Resolution: 6363x4242
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run
    Delta Company Motivational Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT