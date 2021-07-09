Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

Airmen are welcomed home by members of the Nellis community and family after returning to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 7, 2021. The Airmen were deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

