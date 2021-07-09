Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

Family and friends anxiously await the homecoming of members of the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 7, 2021. The units returned from a deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
