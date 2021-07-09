Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

Airmen assigned to the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are welcomed back home to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 7, 2021. The Airmen were deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 09.07.2021
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US