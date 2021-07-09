Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

Airmen from the 58th and 66th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are welcomed home by friends and family at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 7, 2021. The Airmen were deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

