    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge [Image 1 of 8]

    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III carrying Airmen assigned to the 66th and 58th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after a recent deployment in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge Sept. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    homecoming
    Redeployment
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Nellis AFB
    Operation Allies Refuge

