Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

A C-17 Globemaster III carrying Airmen assigned to the 66th and 58th Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after a recent deployment in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge Sept. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|09.07.2021
|09.08.2021 17:50
|6823441
|210907-F-UT528-1012
|4445x2766
|4.51 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|5
|0
