Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

Airmen assigned to the 58th and 66 Rescue Squadrons and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are welcomed home by friends and family at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 7, 2021. The Airmen returned home from their deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

