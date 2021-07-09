Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Chal, grandson of retired Col. Richard E. Cole, recites a poem during a memorial service for retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Following the memorial service, Air Force Honor Guard members performed a 3-volley salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Cole; who retired from the U.S. Air Force Dec. 31, 1996, as a command pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours in 30 different aircraft, more than 250 combat missions and more than 500 combat hours. Before his death at age 103, Cole was the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

