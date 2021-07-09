Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

    JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Elliot Chal, grandson of retired Col. Richard E. Cole, recites a poem during a memorial service for retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Following the memorial service, Air Force Honor Guard members performed a 3-volley salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Cole; who retired from the U.S. Air Force Dec. 31, 1996, as a command pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours in 30 different aircraft, more than 250 combat missions and more than 500 combat hours. Before his death at age 103, Cole was the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6821852
    VIRIN: 210907-F-EQ149-0055
    Resolution: 4721x3338
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Randolph
    JBSA
    DoolittleRaider

