Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

An attendee holds a program for the posthumous promotion ceremony honoring retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole was recognized before his death at age 103 as the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid. He was an aviation pioneer who served as then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle's co-pilot in April 1942 on the first counterattack against the Japanese mainland after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.

