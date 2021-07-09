Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, posthumously promotes retired Lt. Col. Richard E. Cole to the rank of Colonel, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole's daughter, Cindy Chal, and son, Rich Cole, were in attendance to accept the promotion for their late father who died at the age of 103. Before his death he was celebrated as the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle raiders who executed America’s first strikes against the Japanese in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

