    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 2 of 7]

    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

    JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers hold U.S. flags outside of a posthumous promotion ceremony in honor of retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole was then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the lead plane of the 1942 bombing raid on Japan in retaliation for the attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII. Before his death at age 103, Cole was the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle Raiders who executed America’s first strikes against the Japanese in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6821847
    VIRIN: 210907-F-EQ149-0008
    Resolution: 7817x5039
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Randolph
    JBSA
    DoolittleRaider

