Volunteers hold U.S. flags outside of a posthumous promotion ceremony in honor of retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole was then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the lead plane of the 1942 bombing raid on Japan in retaliation for the attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII. Before his death at age 103, Cole was the last survivor of the 80 Doolittle Raiders who executed America’s first strikes against the Japanese in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6821847 VIRIN: 210907-F-EQ149-0008 Resolution: 7817x5039 Size: 3.33 MB Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.