Aaron Cole (front), grandson of retired Col. Richard E. Cole, speaks at his grandfather's posthumous promotion ceremony, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Col. Cole’s decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Chinese Army, Navy Air Corps Medal, Class A, First Grade. All Doolittle Raiders were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on May 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6821851 VIRIN: 210907-F-EQ149-0046 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.22 MB Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.