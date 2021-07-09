Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., speaks during a posthumous promotion ceremony for retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole was an aviation pioneer who served as then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle's co-pilot in April 1942 on the first counterattack against the Japanese mainland after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)
