    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 4 of 7]

    Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole

    JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., speaks during a posthumous promotion ceremony for retired Col. Richard E. Cole, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Cole was an aviation pioneer who served as then-Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle's co-pilot in April 1942 on the first counterattack against the Japanese mainland after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6821849
    VIRIN: 210907-F-EQ149-0028
    Resolution: 4396x2899
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force officials honor retired Col. Richard E. Cole [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Randolph
    JBSA
    DoolittleRaider

