19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver, 19th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural craftsman, right, shows Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Brown, 19th MXS, two completed pieces of sheet metal at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021. Airmen from the sheet metal shop, can cut, trim, bend, notch, polish or form a variety of metal and tubing to meet the needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

