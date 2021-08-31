Tech. Sgt. Zachary Johnson, 19th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural craftsman, hammers a piece of sheet metal at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021. A hammer is one of many tools a sheet metal specialist can use to bend, shape, or form metal or tubing to meet the needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6821521
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-EW167-1025
|Resolution:
|5782x3846
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT