19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

Tech. Sgt. Zachary Johnson, 19th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural craftsman, hammers and bends a piece of sheet metal at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021. Sheet metal specialists use different tools to meet their mission needs, ranging from simple hand tools to larger industrial machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

